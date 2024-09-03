Vodafone Idea Receives GST Demand Orders For Rs 73 Crore

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd. has received demand orders totaling over Rs 73 crore from various GST offices, covering tax dues, penalties, and interest, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

The company has been issued nine separate orders for alleged shortfalls in tax payments and excessive claims of input tax credit.

The GST office in Kolkata has imposed the highest penalty of Rs 33.4 crore, along with demands for tax and interest, on Sept. 1. This penalty is related to alleged short payments on outward supplies and excess ITC claims.

Additionally, the GST office in Noida has instructed VIL to pay a penalty of Rs 26.9 crore, plus applicable interest, on Sept. 1. This order addresses alleged excess ITC claims and shortfall in tax payments for financial year 2019-20.

Patna GST office has levied a penalty of Rs 10.9 crore along with demand and interest on VIL.

The company has received a penal order of Rs 4,211 from Chandigarh GST office, Rs 1.57 crore order from Andhra Pradesh circle, Rs 9.51 lakh from Odisha, Rs 50,000 and Rs 36,000 from Himachal Pradesh office, according to the filing.

VIL said that it does not agree with the orders and will take appropriate action for the reversal or rectification of the orders. "The company does not agree with the orders and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," the filing said.

(With Inputs From PTI)