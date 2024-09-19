Vodafone Idea's AGR Setback: Here's A Look At Mutual Funds' Exposure To Stock

The sharp decline of Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s share price on the bourses on Thursday drew attention towards the exposure of mutual funds to the stressed telecom firm.

The stock plunged 19% after the Supreme Court rejected the company's plea seeking re-computation of adjusted gross revenue by the Department of Telecommunications.

VIL's AGR liability stood at Rs 70,300 crore as of June, which makes up 33% of its gross debt. Re-computation of the dues would have cut down the AGR by around Rs 30,000–35,000 crore.

As per the data available with the exchanges for the quarter ended July 19, 35 mutual funds cumulatively held a 6.12% stake or 426.9 crore shares in VIL.