Vodafone Idea Has Become Speculative Stock, Needs Near-Term Fundraise: Centrum Broking's Piyush Pandey

Vodafone Idea, one of India’s major telecom operators, continues to grapple with a precarious financial situation as it faces significant debt, customer attrition and the looming dominance of rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, according to Piyush Pandey, Telecom Analyst at Centrum Broking.

“It has become sort of like a speculative stock. Concerns remain regarding loss of customer base, debt remains very high and they need to do a significant part of the 4G-5G capex. They need to raise funds from the banks and other investors to complete the remaining part of the capex,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

According to Pandey, a successful turnaround for Vodafone Idea hinges on two critical factors: a substantial, near-term fundraise and a supportive relief package from the government.

“In the absence of a near-term fundraise, along with some help from the government, the situation remains somewhat precarious. If it doesn't happen, then it might just remain at the current Rs 7 to Rs 8 (per share) levels,” he noted.