Vodafone Idea FPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offering entered its third day on Monday. The first day saw bidding for 26% of the total issue on offer and 49% on day 2. The cash-strapped telecom company will issue over 1,260 crore shares at a price band of Rs 10-11 apiece for its public offer. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each, and the issue has a lot size of 1,298 shares.

Vodafone Idea has mopped up close to Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors. Marquee investors include GQG Partners, Fidelity Investments, Australian Super, UBS Fund Management and Redwheel Fund. The telecom major allotted 490.9 crore shares at Rs 11 apiece to 74 anchor investors.

Axis Capital Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running managers for the FPO.

After the equity fundraise, Vodafone Idea is likely to witness an overall dilution of 26%, according to calculations by NDTV Profit.

The company's board also approved raising Rs 2,075 crore from promoter Aditya Birla Group and increasing its authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore.