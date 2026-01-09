Vodafone Idea Considers Raising Debt; Seeks Financing From Local And Global Lenders

After confirming the relief from the government over its AGR-related dues, Vodafone Idea is said to be considering raising debt to boost growth, as reported by Bloomberg.

Vodafone Idea's move comes in the wake of the government’s decision to cap annual payouts for past spectrum fees.

As mentioned earlier, Vodafone Idea confirmed it had received communication from the DoT surrounding a relief that is only applicable to the AGR-linked dues; the telecom will still have to pay the spectrum linked dues.

But having struggled to generate adequate cash flow amid competition from Bharti Airtel and Jio, Vodafone is seeking financing from local and global lenders.