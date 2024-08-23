Go Digit Gets Third-Highest Target Price As Jefferies Initiates 'Buy'

Jefferies Research has initiated coverage on Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., with a 24% upside potential on profitability focus, aided by an upcycle in the motor segment.

The brokerage has 'buy' on the recently listed company, with a target price of Rs 420 per share, against the current Rs 359.6 apiece on the BSE.

As growth moderates, product diversification and operating leverage can improve the combined operating ratio, Jefferies said.

"We expect EPS CAGR of ~73% and return on equity expansion to ~16%. Given the unwinding of the combined operating ratio, earnings per share and return on equity momentum can be sustained beyond FY27E."

Jefferies was positive on the large private insurers, as they are set to gain from multi-year upcycle in the motor segment. This is led by premiumisation of underlying auto mix and moderating competitive intensity, it said. "Health can see pressure in its retail segment from rising claims frequency and elevated competition."