VIP Industries Shares Turn Volatile; Erases Opening Losses To Gain 2%

Shares of VIP Industries Ltd. erased all opening losses to trade 1.97% higher at Rs 453 apiece through early midday trade on Wednesday.

During opening trade, the stock fell 2.53% to Rs 433 apiece, the lowest since June 4. This compares to a 1.05% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has fallen 31.54% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.74 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.63.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.5%.