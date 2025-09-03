Vikran Engineering Shares To List Today; GMP Signals Muted Stock Market Debut

The Vikran Engineering IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 772 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares, amounting to Rs 721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 53 lakh shares, worth Rs 51 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.

Retail investors subscribed their category 10.97 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked the issue 58.58 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 19.45 times.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Vikran Engineering Ltd., incorporated in 2008, is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company. It’s primarily engaged in power transmission and distribution (T&D) and water infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.