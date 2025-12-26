Vikran Engineering Shares Surge After Fresh Rs 459 Crore Order Win From NTPC Renewable Energy
The rally in Vikran Engineering shares come on the back of a fresh order win worth Rs 459.2 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. for EPC works for a 400 megawatt AC solar project.
Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd. are trading with gains of more than 4% on Friday's trade after the company announced a fresh order win amounting to Rs 459.2 crore.
The stock is currently trading at Rs 100.92, accounting for gains of almost 5%. It had reached an intraday high of Rs 103 earlier in trade, which compares to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 96.13.
Vikran Engineering shares in focus. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
The contract involves the execution of the Balance of System (BoS) package for the grid-connected solar power project located at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.
The project has a strict completion timeline of 12 months, with the scope of work covering inland transportation, insurance, installation, testing, and commissioning to ensure the project reaches full operational readiness.
Rakesh Markhedkar, chairman and managing director of Vikran Engineering, described the order as a 'strong endorsement' of the firm's execution track record in the renewable sector.
“This project aligns with our strategic focus on expanding our footprint in utility-scale solar infrastructure while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition,” Markhedkar said in a statement.
This fresh order from NTPC adds to Vikran Engineering's existing order book, which had crossed Rs 4,000 crore according to the management at the end of Q2FY26.
Shares of Vikran Engineering are currently trading with a relative strength index of 57, which suggests neutral market sentiment.
After listing with a 2% premium in Sept 2025, Vikran Engineering shares have given returns of just over 6%, though much of the gains have come from Friday's surge.