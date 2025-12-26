Vikran Engineering Shares Surge After Fresh Rs 459 Crore Order Win From NTPC Renewable Energy

The project has a strict completion timeline of 12 months, with the scope of work covering inland transportation, insurance, installation, testing, and commissioning to ensure the project reaches full operational readiness.

Rakesh Markhedkar, chairman and managing director of Vikran Engineering, described the order as a 'strong endorsement' of the firm's execution track record in the renewable sector.

“This project aligns with our strategic focus on expanding our footprint in utility-scale solar infrastructure while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition,” Markhedkar said in a statement.

This fresh order from NTPC adds to Vikran Engineering's existing order book, which had crossed Rs 4,000 crore according to the management at the end of Q2FY26.

Shares of Vikran Engineering are currently trading with a relative strength index of 57, which suggests neutral market sentiment.

After listing with a 2% premium in Sept 2025, Vikran Engineering shares have given returns of just over 6%, though much of the gains have come from Friday's surge.