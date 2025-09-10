Business NewsMarketsVikram Solar Share Price Zooms Over 10% After Profit Rises Fivefold In Q1FY26
Vikram Solar Share Price Zooms Over 10% After Profit Rises Fivefold In Q1FY26

Vikram Solar reporter a stellar growth in profit with over 400% jump to Rs 133.30 crore.

10 Sep 2025, 11:08 AM IST i
Vikram Solar Share Price
Vikram Solar shares gained 10% on Wednesday. (Photo source: vikramsolar.com)
Vikram Solar shares gained over 10% in trade so far after the company posted stellar first quarter results.

The company's revenue was up nearly 80% to Rs 1,133.50 from Rs 630 crore in the previous year. The solar panel manufacturer reported a strong growth in profit with over 400% jump to Rs 133.30 crore. The company had posted a profit Rs 22.80 crore in the previous year.

Vikram Solar Q1 Results Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 79.7% to Rs 1,133.50 crore versus Rs 630.90 crore.

  • Ebitda up 117% to Rs 242.10 crore versus Rs 111.40 crore.

  • Margin at 21.4% versus 17.7%.

  • Net Profit up 485% to Rs 133.30 crore versus Rs 22.80 crore.

The Ebitda also saw an uptick of 117% to Rs 242 crore compared to Rs 111.40 crore it posted during the previous year. The Ebitda margin also expanded to 21.4% from 17.7% in the previous year.

Vikram Solar Share Price

Vikram Solar Share Price Zooms Over 10% After Profit Rises Fivefold In Q1FY26

Vikram Solar stock rose as much as 13.13% in trade so far to Rs 407.9 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.85% higher at Rs 392.3 apiece, compared to an 0.55% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:42 a.m. The relative strength index was at 57.9. There is no Bloomberg analyst coverage on the counter yet.

