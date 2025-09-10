Vikram Solar Share Price Zooms Over 10% After Profit Rises Fivefold In Q1FY26

Vikram Solar shares gained over 10% in trade so far after the company posted stellar first quarter results.

The company's revenue was up nearly 80% to Rs 1,133.50 from Rs 630 crore in the previous year. The solar panel manufacturer reported a strong growth in profit with over 400% jump to Rs 133.30 crore. The company had posted a profit Rs 22.80 crore in the previous year.