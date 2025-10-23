Uncertainty Lifting? Market Veteran Sees Dalal Street Doing 'Very Well' In Next 12 Months — Here's Why

As Donald Trump's tariff tantrums show early signs of cooling off, Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors' founder and CIO, Vikas Khemani, believes the Indian market is poised to 'do very well' over the next 12 months.

Khemani further believes that earnings growth will remain robust over the same period as well, even though he does not believe that the upcoming earnings cycle will not a game-changing event for the Indian market.

“In the last couple of months, tariff tantrums have shown signs it will settle down. India's story is broadly intact. Earnings will do very well in the next 12 months," Khemani told NDTV Profit.

“Earnings growth is not going to move the needle for overall markets. Directionally speaking, it is not a game-changing event," he added.