Uncertainty Lifting? Market Veteran Sees Dalal Street Doing 'Very Well' In Next 12 Months — Here's Why
As Donald Trump's tariff tantrums show early signs of cooling off, Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors' founder and CIO, Vikas Khemani, believes the Indian market is poised to 'do very well' over the next 12 months.
Khemani further believes that earnings growth will remain robust over the same period as well, even though he does not believe that the upcoming earnings cycle will not a game-changing event for the Indian market.
“In the last couple of months, tariff tantrums have shown signs it will settle down. India's story is broadly intact. Earnings will do very well in the next 12 months," Khemani told NDTV Profit.
“Earnings growth is not going to move the needle for overall markets. Directionally speaking, it is not a game-changing event," he added.
The market veteran believes the policy synergy between the government and the Reserve Bank of India will create a harmonious ecosystem that ultimately benefits domestic markets.
“RBI is giving a clear message that they mean growth. The government is pushing towards consumption growth. So when you have government policy and monetary police supportive of growth, there’s no reason why India's growth story won’t continue," he said.
Khemani's sentiment around Indian markets is echoed by a series of market experts and veterans, who spoke to NDTV Profit heading into Samvat 2082.
Khemani's comments also come against the backdrop of India's improving relations with the United States, with the government reportedly close to sealing a deal that will slash tariffs to 15-16%.
Talking about tariffs, Khemani stated that the Indian growth story will remain intact even if tariff tantrums come back to haunt the economy sometime in the future.
"Whatever geopolitical headwinds come our way, we have to withstand, but broadly expect the India story to continue," he said.
Khemani, in the past, has maintained that the tension between US and India will fade off eventually.