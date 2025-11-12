Vijay Kedia Portfolio In Focus As Ace-Owned Stock Sees 80% Surge In Q2 Profit

Ace investor Vijay Kedia’s portfolio is in focus as one of the stocks in Kedia's portfolio, Atul Auto, surged over 14% in intraday trade over the last two sessions, after the company reported an 80% jump in its July–September quarter net profit for the financial year 2025-26.

As per data available on the BSE website, Vijay Kedia holds an 18.20% stake, equivalent to 50,50,505 public equity shares of Atul Auto as of Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

In addition to his personal holding, his investment firm, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd, owns a 2.71% stake, or 7,51,512 equity shares, in the commercial vehicle manufacturer as of the same date.

Atul Auto released its July–September quarterly results for FY26 on Tuesday, reporting an 80.9% increase in net profit to Rs 8.27 crore, compared with Rs 4.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to the consolidated financial results, three-wheeler sales for the quarter rose 4.49% to Rs 92.48 crore, up from Rs 88.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also reported that total revenue from core operations grew 10% to Rs 200.17 crore, compared to Rs 181.65 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.