Vijay Kedia On Why You Must Not Blindly Invest In His Stocks

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia cautioned retail investors against buying stocks where he mops up shares via large trades.

"I am not a broker or a fund manager, and I don't recommend any stock," Kedia said at the NDTV Profit Ignite Conclave. His stock picks, which often make news and create market interest in the particular company, are made through his own investment vehicle, Kedia Securities.

"If I buy shares (of any company) and they rise, there's nothing I can do. Even my bets can go wrong," he said, candidly acknowledging that suppose his portfolio falls 40%, he can absorb the downturn or stay put for a longer period.

"But if your (small investor) portfolio goes down, it can have a negative impact," he said.

Kedia urged retail investors to conduct their own research and understand the fundamentals of the company before making investment decisions.

Kedia explicitly warned the public about fake accounts on social media and impersonation by fraudsters who use the names and likenesses of famous investors to give fake stock tips or run scams.