Vijay Kedia Is Betting On PSU Banks Despite Near-Twofold Surge

The near-twofold surge in public sector banks and the recent selloff hasn't deterred veteran stock picker Vijay Kedia from staying bullish on the stocks.

PSU banks are more affordable than private banks and the trend is expected to persist, he said in an interview with NDTV Profit. Kedia said PSU banks will continue to outperform, with further potential for growth.

Selloff led by small and mid caps is an "adjustment" that will continue but won't turn in a crash despite froth in certain segments.

PSU Bank index is up over 85% in the past year despite the recent pullback across the market. Benchmark Nifty ended 1.5% lower and Sensex f2ll 1.2% on Wednesday. Midcap 150 tumbled over 4%, while Smallcap 250 plunged over 5%. The indices were trading higher on Thursday.

According to Kedia, the selloff was bound to happen as markets do not follow only one trend. This correction, he said, is an "indication of next bull market".