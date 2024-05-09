Victory Margin, Not Election Results, To Shape Portfolio Allocation, Says Maneesh Dangi

What's your take on the happenings on the macro landscape and risk assets over the last three odd months? India has got this specific period of pre-election volatility which is evident, but the world is not bereft of volatility either?

Maneesh Dangi: I think for those three months, you could say there were two surprises to the markets.

One, of course, almost all three inflation prints in the US have been somewhat disappointing. We can discuss this in detail. They were not as bad as they appeared in the face of it. But yes, at least a disinflation in the US actually was not there. So, that was a big surprise to the market. That led to, of course, major backup in the US yields.

On the growth side, you know, the GDP number in the US was weak. But I don't really sort of give much credit to GDP. There are better ways to actually track—at least from a market standpoint—what growth is and it is decent. Until the last NFP (non-farm payroll) number, I think growth has been decent.

What is actually from a growth standpoint turned out to be somewhat of a surprise that I think China is now beginning to recover and it is sort of now that it starts to appear to me that pretty much the entire world industrial cycle as well as would you say even the consumer cycle actually will very likely bottom at some point in time.

So, even though I kind of believe that the US would slow but the rest of the world could have actually bottomed and I'm not talking about India here, because India is more adjacent to the US than China. So that's the second big thing.

Third, of course, what happened in the Middle East was a surprise. Again, I consider oil as an insider. So, oil got the Middle East ahead of when we got to know in the newspapers. And oil also, again, got to the extent that now we know that it's actually healing and at least the tensions would not lead to the kind of supply disruptions.

So, since you asked me about three months sort of, these are the three major surprises that come to my mind.