Viceroy Research To Approach SEBI On Vedanta Report | Profit Exclusive

Viceroy Research, the Delaware-based short seller, who published a note on Vedanta Group on Wednesday, said that it will reach out to the markets regulator on its findings.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Viceroy’s Co-Founder Fraser Perring spoke about the short seller’s plan with the report on the Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta Group.

“We are in the process of making our submissions to SEBI, referencing some of the points in law where we feel they have been breached,” Perring told NDTV Profit.

According to him, approaching the stock market regulator will provide a public forum where accountability can be sought from Vedanta Group.

“We will publish our submissions to SEBI,” Perring said.