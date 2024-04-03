Viceroy Hotels Stock Resumes Trading After Successful Insolvency Resolution Process

Shares of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. resumed trading on the bourses at a premium of over 4% after emerging from a corporate insolvency resolution process.

The stock was trading 4.86% higher at Rs 3.67 per share on the BSE, compared with a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 10:01 a.m.

Anirudh Agro Farms Ltd. is the successful resolution applicant of the CIRP.