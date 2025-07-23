Veranda Learning Raises Rs 357 Crore Through QIP To Pare Debt — Check Investors

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. on Tuesday raised Rs 357.4 crore through a maiden Qualified Institutional Placement of shares. The education technology firm allotted 1.58 crore equity shares to eligible institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 225.20 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

The QIP issue, which opened on July 17 and closed on July 22, was approved by the company’s QIP committee in a meeting held on Tuesday. The issue price includes a premium of Rs 215.20 per share over the face value of Rs 10, and reflects a 4.95% discount to the floor price of Rs 236.92, as per SEBI regulations.

"The QIP witnessed strong participation from notable domestic and global institutional investors including Authum Investment, Trust Mutual Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Necta Bloom VCC, Saint Capital Fund, among many other long only investors," the company said in a statement.

Authum Investment secured 44.77% of the QIP allotment, followed by 11.19% for Necta Bloom VCC.