Vedanta To Consider First Interim Dividend For FY26 Next Week

Vedanta Ltd. board will meet on June 18 to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend, if declared, has been fixed as June 24, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Investors seeking dividend yields may find Vedanta hard to ignore. It currently leads the market in dividend income, offering a hefty 9.5% dividend yield, thanks to a strong payout of Rs 13,474 crore in fiscal 2025. Over the past five years, Vedanta has built a solid track record of rewarding shareholders.

A dividend yield is a straightforward financial ratio that tells investors how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

The company's March-quarter net profit came in at Rs 3,483 crore, slightly down from Rs 3,547 crore in the previous quarter, but in line with market expectations.