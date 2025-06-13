Vedanta To Consider First Interim Dividend For FY26 Next Week
Vedanta Ltd. board will meet on June 18 to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend, if declared, has been fixed as June 24, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Investors seeking dividend yields may find Vedanta hard to ignore. It currently leads the market in dividend income, offering a hefty 9.5% dividend yield, thanks to a strong payout of Rs 13,474 crore in fiscal 2025. Over the past five years, Vedanta has built a solid track record of rewarding shareholders.
A dividend yield is a straightforward financial ratio that tells investors how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.
The company's March-quarter net profit came in at Rs 3,483 crore, slightly down from Rs 3,547 crore in the previous quarter, but in line with market expectations.
With dividend strength, structural triggers like the upcoming demerger, and continued backing from top brokerages, Vedanta could be a 'buy', according to brokerages. However, they warn investors to keep tabs on global commodity trends and regulatory developments, especially in bauxite sourcing.
Vedanta share price settled 0.5% lower at Rs 457.8 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.7% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 3% on a year-to-date basis and 4% in the last 12 months.
Eleven out of the 16 analysts tracking Vedanta have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target of Rs 513 implies a potential upside of 12%.