Vedanta Subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Shares Falls Over 3% After Viceroy Report

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has also plunged after Viceroy Research turned short on Vedanta's parent firm's debt. Vedanta owns 63.4% of Hindustan Zinc as of March. Notably, 93% of the promoter's equity is pledged; that is, the shares are with lenders as collateral.

The US-based research firm has turned short on Vedanta Resources, as it found the group's financial structure unsustainable and operationally compromised.

According to Viceroy Research, Vedanta Resource's position poses severe risk to creditors. Vedanta Resource has no significant operation of its own and is sustained by extracting cash from its 'dying host,' Vedanta Ltd. Calling Hindustan Zinc, the company's crown jewel and biggest liability, the short-sellers note that the firm is a legal and financial minefield.