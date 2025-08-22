Business NewsMarketsVedanta Shares Edge Higher After Board Declares Second Interim Dividend
ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta Shares Edge Higher After Board Declares Second Interim Dividend

Vedanta stock has fallen 2.80% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average

22 Aug 2025, 10:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Vedanta share price
Vedanta share price spikes aftre dividend announcement. (Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Vedanta Ltd. share price gained 1.14% on Friday after the company announced its second interim dividend on Thursday after market hours. The shares has earlier reversed losses on Thursday following the news of board mulling a second dividend.

The company will distribute nearly Rs 6,256 crore to shareholders. The board has fixed Aug. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend within the stipulated timeline.

The company, in June, had announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. In the previous financial year, Vedanta gave Rs 17,000 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 43.5 per share.

ALSO READ

Vedanta Announces Second Interim Dividend — Check Record Date
Opinion
Vedanta Announces Second Interim Dividend — Check Record Date
Read More
Vedanta Shares Edge Higher After Board Declares Second Interim Dividend

The scrip rose as much as 1.14% to Rs 452 apiece. It pared gave up some gains to trade 0.04% lower at Rs 446.70 apiece, as of 09:58 a.m. This compares to a 0.50% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 2.80% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.9%

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses; Apollo Hospitals And Ola Electric Shares Fall
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses; Apollo Hospitals And Ola Electric Shares Fall
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT