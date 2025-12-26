Vedanta Shares Continue To Surge On Demerger Approval By NCLT

Vedanta Ltd's shares remain in focus, surging nearly 4% this week on the back of the demerger approval received last week. It has maintained a strong upward momentum, marking gains for 13 straight trading sessions.

During this period, the stock has delivered an impressive return of 18.1%, reaching a new 52-week high at Rs 607.65.

Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave its approval to Vedanta Limited’s long-awaited demerger proposal, clearing a major hurdle in the company’s restructuring journey.

Of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg with coverage on this stock, 10 have a 'Buy' call, and 4 have a 'Hold' rating.