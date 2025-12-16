Vedanta Share Price Hits All Time High After NCLT Approves Demerger

Vedanta Ltd. share price hit an all time high on Tuesday after the National Company Law Tribunal approved the demerger, paving the way for the splitting of the metals-to-oil conglomerate sector-specific entities across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel.

Initially, the company had outlined a plan to split into six independent entities. The revised scheme, however, retains the base metals business within the parent company.

In March 2025, the deadline for completing the demerger was extended to September 30, 2025, due to pending approvals from the NCLT and other government bodies.

The demerger was proposed to streamline operations, improve management focus, and unlock shareholder value.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had cited concerns over the potential financial risks post-demerger of Vedanta and alleged misrepresentation of hydrocarbon assets and insufficient disclosure of liabilities by the metal and mining conglomerate. The ministry had told NCLT that it also wanted disclosures on the concealment of facts that include showing the exploration blocks as Vedanta's assets and details of the loan taken on the basis of those assets, among others.