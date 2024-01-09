Vedanta Resources Ratings Downgraded By Moody's On Distressed Exchange

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s corporate family rating from 'Caa2' to 'Caa3', as it considers recent debt restructuring to be a distressed exchange.

The rating agency also downgraded the senior unsecured bonds of Vedanta Resources and those issued by its subsidiaries to 'Ca' from 'Caa3' on Tuesday.

Moody's views the debt restructuring as default avoidance and assesses that the creditors have incurred an economic loss with respect to the original promise, according to Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice president at Moody's.

"We consider the transaction to be a distressed exchange under our criteria, which underpins our downgrade of VRL's ratings," he said.

Vedanta Resources received support from bondholders last week for its proposal to restructure four series of bonds. Bondholders also provided their consent to amend certain financial covenants regarding leverage and debt cap limits.