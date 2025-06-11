Vedanta-Owned Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10 For FY26

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share on Wednesday for fiscal 2025, adding up to a total of Rs 4,225.32 crore. The record date for the payment of the interim dividend is June 17.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a prominent player in the Indian metal and mining industry, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and a leading silver producer. The company operates primarily in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, producing zinc, lead, silver, and other products. Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd., with the Indian government holding a significant stake in the company.

The integrated zinc producer's consolidated bottom line surged 47.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,003 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,522 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue in the quarter ended March rose 13.41% to Rs 8,829 crore. Ebitda for the quarter under review was up 17.42% to Rs 4,562, while margins expanded to 51.67%.