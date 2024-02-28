Vedanta Likely To Have Transformational Year, Say Brokerages

Vedanta Ltd. is expected to perform strongly with its focus on deleveraging, capital-expenditure projects and value unlocking happening on the back of demerger, according to brokerages.

Vedanta has outlined growth plans for various divisions at its analysts' meeting. It is "focused to deleverage the parent entity significantly" for the next three years, without leveraging Vedanta and working on the completion of ongoing growth projects in aluminum and zinc, according to Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd.

The key driver for the Anil Agarwal-owned company is the aluminum division. The division's Ebitda is expected to grow 40% over financial year 2024–26, Kotak said in a note on Feb. 27.

The management has guided for a $3 billion in debt reduction at Vedanta Resources Ltd. by fiscal 2027 without any incremental debt at Vedanta. The monetisation of steel and iron-ore assets by the first quarter of the next fiscal will act as a first step, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The vertical split of its businesses into six listed entities can yield higher than the current sum of the parts value, Nuvama said. "We view this demerger as positive since it would provide opportunities to invest in standalone businesses."