Vedanta Board To Consider Second Interim Dividend This Week — Check Record Date

Vedanta Ltd. board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21, to consider and approve a second interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2026. The record date to determine the entitlement of equity shareholders for the dividend, if declared, is Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Aug. 27 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by Aug. 26 will be the beneficiaries.

The company paid its first interim dividend of Rs 7 for the year in July.

In total, in FY25, Vedanta disbursed dividend of Rs 39.5 per share. It had paid a dividend of Rs 4 in August, Rs 20 in September and Rs 8.5 in December. Vedanta gave Rs 15,446 crore in dividends to shareholders in the financial year ending March.

In the previous financial year, Vedanta gave Rs 17,000 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 43.5 per share.

Investors seeking dividend yields may find Vedanta hard to ignore. It currently leads the market in dividend income, offering a hefty 9.9% dividend yield, thanks to a strong payout in fiscal 2025. Over the past five years, Vedanta has built a solid track record of rewarding shareholders.

A dividend yield is a straightforward financial ratio that tells investors how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Shares of Vedanta have been unchanged in the last 12 months as well as on a year-to-date basis.