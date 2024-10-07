Vedanta Bags Reinitiation From ICICI Securities, Brokerage Sees 18% Upside—Here's Why

Vedanta Ltd. received a reinitiation from ICICI Securities with an expected upside of 18%, citing volume growth, and cost reduction in its aluminium and zinc divisions.

The Anil-Agarwal-led company has charted growth plans across its key divisions until the financial year 2030, the brokerage said in a note on October 6. "Management has firm plans in place to achieve volume ramp-up in Zinc and oil and gas division."

ICICI Securities reinitiated coverage on the mining company with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 600 per share, implying an upside of 18% from the previous close.

"Al and Zn-India are likely to be the bulwark of earnings growth." These divisions, together, are likely to account for 85% of incremental Ebitda through fiscal year 2026, it said.