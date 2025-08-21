Vedanta Announces Second Interim Dividend — Check Record Date

Vedanta Ltd. on Thursday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the fiscal 2025-26. The company will distribute nearly Rs 6,256 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Aug. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend within the stipulated timeline.

The company, in June, had announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

In the previous financial year, Vedanta gave Rs 17,000 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 43.5 per share.