Vedanta Announces Second Interim Dividend — Check Record Date
Vedanta's board has fixed Aug. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.
Vedanta Ltd. on Thursday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the fiscal 2025-26. The company will distribute nearly Rs 6,256 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Aug. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend within the stipulated timeline.
The company, in June, had announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
In the previous financial year, Vedanta gave Rs 17,000 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 43.5 per share.
Vedanta's Q1 Performance
Vedanta's profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 fell 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,483 crore in the quarter ended June. This is in comparison to the profit of Rs 3,484 crore in the previous quarter.
The metal producer's revenue decreased by 6.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 37,824 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 13.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9.918 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 26.2%.
Vedanta Share Price Today
The company's dividend announcement came after the market hours. The stock settled 0.36% higher at Rs 447.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Vedanta's shares have fallen 1.80% in the last 12 months and risen 0.60% year-to-date.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 502.62 implies a potential upside of 12.5%.