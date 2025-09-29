Vascon Engineers Stock Price Reaches Near 52-Week High After Pact With Adani Infra

Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd. opened with gains of more than 10% on Monday's trade and is currently nearing 52-week high, following the announcement of a pact with Adani Infra.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 65.50, reaching an intraday high of Rs 65.77, which is close to the 52-week high of 65.9. Over a year-to-date period, the stock has given returns of more than 25%.

This rally comes on the back of a recent five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra, setting up an “Early Engagement Model” partnership.

As part of the deal, Vascon will work with Adani Infra from design-stage to execution, surrounding various projects in Mumbai, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.