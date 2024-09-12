Varun Beverages Shares Extend Gains As Stock Trades Ex-Split

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. extended gains for the second consecutive session on the record date for its stock split. Fully paid-up shares of face value of Rs 5 apiece will be split into shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

The rationale behind the split is to enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of small investors by making equity shares of the company more attractive to invest, it had said in an exchange filing.

Post the split, the increase in the company's authorised equity share capital is from 200 crore to 500 crore shares and issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital is seeing an increase from 129.9 crore shares to 324.9 crore shares.

In the last two sessions, the stock has risen 8.5%.