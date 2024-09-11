Varun Beverages Shares Gain Ahead Of Record Date For Share Split

Shares of Varun Beverages gained nearly 5% on Wednesday, a day before it the stock trades record date for a 2:5 stock split. The company has set the same day as ex-date for the action.

The company has set Sept. 12 as the record date for splitting each share with a face value of Rs 5 into a number of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing.

The last time the company had announced a stock split of Rs 10 to Rs 5 was in June 2023.

In the quarter ended June, the company reported 25.5% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 1,261.8 crore from Rs 1,005.4 crore in the year ago quarter.