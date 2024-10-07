Varun Beverages Share Price Falls Nearly 5% After Fundraise Announcement

On Monday, the scrip fell as much as 4.80% to Rs 551.10 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 10. It pared losses to trade 4.7% lower at Rs 551.45 apiece, as of 10:36 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 11.4% on a year-to-date basis and 51.6% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.69 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29.2.

Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 30.8%.