Varun Beverages Share Price Edges Lower After THIS Business Update

The share price of Varun Beverages fell over 1% during trade so far after the company incorporated a joint venture company. The joint venture is called White Peak Refrigeration.

"We would like to confirm that our Company has today incorporated a joint venture company in India., that is White Peak Refrigeration Private Limited, inter-alia to carry on the business of manufacturing of visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment," said an exchange filing on Thursday.

As per the filing, the incorporation is aimed to manufacture visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.