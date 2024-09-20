Vanguard Group Acquires Nearly Rs 1,000 Crore In Shares Across Seven Companies

Arvind Fashions Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 6.71 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake for Rs 39.6 crore.

Concord Biotech Ltd.: The Vanguard Group obtained 5.77 lakh shares or a 0.55% stake for Rs 149.8 crore.

Concord Biotech Ltd.: The Vanguard Group acquired 6.97 lakh shares or a 0.66% stake for Rs 181.2 crore.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.: The Vanguard Group mopped up 17.2 lakh shares or a 0.58% stake for Rs 138.9 crore.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 20.6 lakh shares or a 0.7% stake for Rs 165.8 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.: The Vanguard Group obtained 15.2 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake for Rs 63.26 crore.

Marksans Pharma Ltd.: The Vanguard Group acquired 23 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake at Rs 72.9 crore.

Marksans Pharma Ltd.: The Vanguard Group mopped up approximately 27 lakh shares or a 0.59% stake for Rs 85.5 crore.

Sansera Engineering Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 3.19 lakh shares or a 0.59% stake for Rs 53.3 crore.