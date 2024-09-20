Vanguard Group Acquires Nearly Rs 1,000 Crore In Shares Across Seven Companies
Vanguard Group bought 6.71 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake for Rs 39.6 crore in Arvind Fashions Ltd.
The Vanguard Group bought shares worth Rs 997.8 crore in seven companies through its affiliates on Friday.
Vanguard Group Made The Following Acquisitions
Arvind Fashions Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 6.71 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake for Rs 39.6 crore.
Concord Biotech Ltd.: The Vanguard Group obtained 5.77 lakh shares or a 0.55% stake for Rs 149.8 crore.
Concord Biotech Ltd.: The Vanguard Group acquired 6.97 lakh shares or a 0.66% stake for Rs 181.2 crore.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.: The Vanguard Group mopped up 17.2 lakh shares or a 0.58% stake for Rs 138.9 crore.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 20.6 lakh shares or a 0.7% stake for Rs 165.8 crore.
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.: The Vanguard Group obtained 15.2 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake for Rs 63.26 crore.
Marksans Pharma Ltd.: The Vanguard Group acquired 23 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake at Rs 72.9 crore.
Marksans Pharma Ltd.: The Vanguard Group mopped up approximately 27 lakh shares or a 0.59% stake for Rs 85.5 crore.
Sansera Engineering Ltd.: The Vanguard Group bought 3.19 lakh shares or a 0.59% stake for Rs 53.3 crore.
VA Tech Wabag Ltd.: The Vanguard Group acquired 3.13 lakh shares or 0.5% stake at Rs 47.5 crore.
Vanguard is an investment management firm that provides a wide range of investment options, advice, retirement services, and insights for individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals.
The company finances 423 funds worldwide as of July 31, 2024, and 208 in the US.