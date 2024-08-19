Vande Bharat, High-Speed Trains To Be Key Drivers For IRCTC, Says CMD

Jain highlighted the favourable demand environment and the future growth prospects from increased investment in railway infrastructure. “The investment in infrastructure is growing, the economy is booming, and we expect to get more trains in the days to come. All segments, be it catering, tourism, or IT, are likely to grow,” he added.

As far as the tourism business is concerned, Jain said, “IRCTC has been involved in two kinds of tourism — mass tourism through Bharat Gaurav trains, which couldn’t do much due to the model code of conduct, and rail-based tourism packages, which have grown by 26%. Outbound tourism increased by 229% this quarter."

On new MoUs, Jain added, “We have agreements with eight state governments, and with two other states, the MoUs are in process. These signings are likely to happen within this quarter.”