Value Vs Growth: Ravi Dharamshi Dispels Myth Behind Expensive Stocks

So I'm going to now extend the Power thing to a Green Revolution Giga trend and I believe that's the book Ravi, that you and your partner, Varun, have written. Ravi, I would love to understand in brief. We'll probably do a separate show on this, but today, for a brief in the next three minutes on can you tell us a bit about what is the message that you're trying to convey from an investor’s perspective, anybody who's an investor and listening to you right now, trying to think about this theme and trying to get an excerpt of what you're trying to say. What would you mention?

Ravi Dharamshi: Thanks for that question. Niraj. So, first of all, the way we look at this is that energy transition is not new. We've been moving from various forms of energy. There was a point in time where coal was a big percentage, then oil took over, and now oil is being replaced by renewable What is different about this particular energy transition is it is being driven not by natural resources which are to be dug up from the ground, but it is being driven by technology which is made in factories. So there is a learning curve involved over here. These technologies tend to keep improving as you produce more and more of it at scale, they become cheaper, they become more efficient, and they are able to extract more. So that is the main difference between this particular energy transition as against the previous one.

Another thing that's different about this particular energy transition is that there is a time bound nature to it. It's not like it will take its own new course. We have to achieve a certain level of carbon emissions, and to achieve that, we basically to reduce that carbon emission, we need to achieve some level of renewable penetration for those carbon emission norms to be achieved. So there is a timeline to it as well and we always prefer opportunities that come with a timeline that has to be done in the next 30 years, if this has to happen in the next 10 years, that is when opportunities become real. So that is the point.

Now, the backbone of this entire energy transition, in my opinion, is going to be Solar. Why solar? Why not Nuclear is because there are three things that are needed for a particular technology to be adopted at a mass level. Cost, basically, which means affordability, accessibility and acceptability. So nuclear cost is an issue, with nuclear accessibility being an issue, because, you know, there is something called the NIMBY effect, not in my backyard. If you were to put up a nuclear plant, let's say 10 kilometres away from Bombay, I don't think the entire city is going to agree to that plan today, as of now. So basically, you will have to go to a remote location, which might probably increase the cost even further of evacuation and everything. So technology can become mass only when it is accessible, affordable, and it has reached that mass adoption level. So those are the points that we want to make.

Now, this energy transition as a theme transcends many, many sectors. Okay, on the generation side, on the transmission side, on the consumption side, on the new technology side, on the financing side. So from time to time over the 30 year period, some sub sectors from the energy transition will end up being a beneficiary. I'll give you an analogy of, you know, the internet. The entire pipelines for the Internet were laid in the late 90s, early 2000. However, the eventual winners of that pipeline probably are being discovered today. You know, Google, Apple, Microsoft, AI. Those are the beneficiaries of the pipelines that were laid 20 years back. So think of this energy transition also as a pipeline exercise that is going on for renewables.

At some point of time, 20 years down the line, we'll see that new business models have suddenly cropped up, which leverage on this particular thing. I'll just give you one example that I can think of right now is heavy manufacturing industries where the power cost is very, very high. We are already witnessing that the power costs are falling to zero, or it is actually power is becoming a source of revenue, rather than a source of cost. For example, let's say spinning in textile is a very power intensive business, but if you have your own solar plant, you're actually making money. You're supplying power to the grid and your competitor now has no choice but to actually install the solar plant on its own, because otherwise they will not be able to compete with you at all.