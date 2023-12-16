Valuation Cannot Be Only Criteria To Evaluate Small-Cap Firms, Says Bhavin Shah

Despite the high valuation of small-cap companies, one cannot overlook factors like profitability, growth potential and return on equity, according to Bhavin Shah.

"We cannot just look at the valuation in isolation, but must look at profitability, growth, return on equity together," said Shah, founder and fund manager of Sameeksha Capital Pvt., on NDTV Profit's 'Portfolio' show.

Given all that and with the buoyant economy one cannot conclude that when small-cap goes up there will soon be a period of correction, according to Shah, whose firm manages about $125 million in assets.

"We exited small-cap companies where there was limited incremental upside. But where we still see the growth potential, we continue to hold on to them."

Sameeksha Capital has a huge portion of its capital invested in the small-cap space. The fund has about 58% of its allocation in the small-cap companies, and 13% in large-cap stocks. The fund also has about 21% of its capital in cash.