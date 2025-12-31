Business NewsResearch ReportsV-Mart Is Motilal Oswal's Top Retail Pick For 2026, Eyes 45% Upside — Check New Target Price
V-Mart Is Motilal Oswal's Top Retail Pick For 2026, Eyes 45% Upside — Check New Target Price

While V-Mart still trails some peers on margins, this gap offers significant room for expansion, adds the brokerage.

31 Dec 2025, 08:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>V-Mart’s productivity was adversely impacted by the tepid growth recovery following Covid-19, as well as integration and profitability challenges in its acquisitions. (Photo source: V-Mart website)</p></div>
V-Mart’s improving store productivity, strategic closure of underperforming outlets, and reduced losses in the Unlimited and LR segments have strengthened overall profitability.
