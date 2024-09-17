Utkarsh SFB Board To Discuss Potential Tier-II Capital Fundraiser

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, to discuss a fundraising initiative. The key agenda item for the meeting will be the potential issuance of Tier II capital through non-convertible debentures, with plans to raise up to Rs. 200 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This decision aligns with the company's efforts to strengthen its capital base. The proposed issuance of NCDs is part of a broader plan to enhance financial stability and support future growth initiatives.