Usha Financial Services Shares List At Over 2% Discount On NSE SME

Shares of Usha Financial Services Ltd. made a tepid market debut on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 164 on the NSE, indicating a discount of 2.3% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 168 per share.

Investors who were allotted one single lot of 800 shares in the Usha Financial Services IPO would have incurred a loss of Rs 3,200 over their investment of Rs 1,34,400.

Shares of Usha Financial Services gained 1.83% from the opening level to touch an intraday high of Rs 167 on NSE.