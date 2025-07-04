Rupee Posts Second Week Of Gains Against Dollar

The Indian rupee marginally weakened against the US dollar on Friday, while posting a second consecutive weekly gain.

The local currency closed seven paise lower at 85.39 against the greenback on Friday, coming off a one-month peak achieved in the session earlier. Intraday, the unit fell 16 paise.

For the week, the rupee appreciated by 0.1% or 10 paise due to positive foreign capital inflows. In the previous week, the currency gained 1.3%. In 2025 so far, the unit has strengthened 0.26%.

A dip in the dollar index, following a rise in the previous session, caused most Asian currencies to be mostly rangebound. The rupee was the third-worst performer in Asia, after the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso.

The dollar index, which measures the American currency against a basket of currencies, shed 0.25% to 96.94, as the Japanese yen gained 0.5% and the euro added 0.2%. The pound was flat.

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal to be signed ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.