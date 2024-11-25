US Treasuries Rally On Bets Scott Bessent Will Dilute Donald Trump’s Plans

Bessent, who runs macro hedge fund Key Square Group, has called for a gradual approach to implementing trade restrictions and has appeared open to negotiating the exact size of tariffs championed by the president-elect. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bessent said his priority will be to deliver on Trump’s various tax cut pledges, while also cutting spending and “maintaining the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.”

The dollar had notched its longest stretch of weekly advances in more than a year on Friday as the prospect of an all-out global trade war weighed on currencies across the world. Trump has threatened to hit Chinese shipments with a 60% tariff and impose a 10% levy tariff on goods from all other countries.

Bessent’s nomination, which needs to be confirmed by the US Senate before he takes the job, is at odds with Trump’s choices of a series of unorthodox candidates and absolute loyalists for other key positions. Other prominent contenders included former Federal Reserve board member Kevin Warsh and Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick, who had the support of Elon Musk.

“The Bessent selection certainty doesn’t fully negate the potential fallout from a renewed focus on trade wars and tariffs, although by eliminating some of the more extreme scenarios, the market has surely derived a degree of comfort in the outlook for the bond market,” wrote Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

While Bessent has said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over-utilized Treasury bills to fund the government, Citigroup strategist Jason Williams pointed out that it’s likely the share of bills will remain around 22%

“This is a positive development reflected in the price action in bonds today,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale.