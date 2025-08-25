US Tariffs: India Preparing For Worst-Case Scenario, Says Jefferies

Following a meeting with senior bureaucrats and experts, analysts at Jefferies have highlighted key areas of economic uncertainty and sectors which are likely to face tariffs.

Jefferies observed the government had largely adopted a ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ stance on US tariffs. It also noted that while India’s relations with China were improving, the normalisation process could take over a year.

The overall sentiment was one of cautious optimism, with the government bracing for potential tariffs while simultaneously driving a domestic push through reforms.