US Stocks Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Hit Fresh Records, Shrug Off Geopolitical Worries

Blue-chip US benchmarks Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reached new records on Wednesday. The 30-stock Dow gained 159 points, or 0.3%, to 49,621., while the broader market index inched up 0.1% to 6,955.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1% shortly after the opening bell.

Six of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in red, with losses in materials and financials.

Among major companies, shares of chipmaker Intel and pharma major Eli Lilly jumped 4% and 3%, respectively. Texas Instruments, AMD and Moderna were down.

Wall Street's rally has continued, fuelled by optimism over strong corporate earnings and inflation staying low enough for the Federal Reserve to press ahead with interest rate cuts.

That upbeat sentiment has persisted even as global geopolitical risks intensify, including US actions in Venezuela, warnings of possible interventions elsewhere, and escalating tensions between China and Japan.

A rally in US Treasuries gathered pace after data showed hiring in December rose at a moderate pace, pointing to sluggish momentum heading into 2026. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell 3 basis points to 4.14%.