US Stocks Extend Gains For Fifth Day As Investors Expect Fed To Cut Rates

US stocks rose for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as traders held on to expectations of lower interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week. This comes on the back of economic data like Producer Price Index data and core inflation data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.29% as of 9:40 am ET, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.27% and 0.37%, respectively.

Among the notable market movers, shares of Adobe also fell 8.82% on Friday as the fourth-quarter guidance missed analysts expectations. In a statement released Thursday, the company projected that its key measure for recurring revenue growth in its creative software segment will reach $550 million for the period ending in November.

Meanwhile, Boeing shares fell 1.32% as over 30,000 workers are poised to strike following a vote by the company’s factory employees in the US Pacific Northwest, who are demanding higher wages. This potential work stoppage poses additional difficulties for the aerospace giant.

US 10-year yields fell to 3.66% in the morning.