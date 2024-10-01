US Stocks Rally Shakes Off ‘Tiny Bit Hawkish’ Powell: Markets Wrap

“The bull market has survived the year’s historically weakest quarter, the third quarter, and it is likely to remain intact through at least the end of the year, as earnings remain strong, interest rates are moving lower and consumers are still spending,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners.

“We expect the fourth quarter to be quite similar to the third quarter - elevated volatility, but with a strong finish,” she added.

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest bond market pared a historic gain after Powell’s comments. Treasury yields were higher, led by the policy-sensitive two-year note which traded around 3.64% after Powell said the US didn’t have the data yet to make a call on the November meeting.

Still, Treasury debt returned 1.4% this month this month through Friday, as measured by the Bloomberg US Treasury Total Return Index. If the advance holds it will be the market’s longest streak of monthly gains since 2010.

Powell was “a tiny bit hawkish at the margin, but the Fed still has a lot of cutting to do,” according to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli. The Fed Chair’s remarks seemed to suggest markets should think about a half-point cut instead of three-quarters of a point for the rest of the year, he added.