US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Stays Above 42,000, Nasdaq Near 18,000
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.09% higher at 42,063.36, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to 17,998.5.
US stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous week that saw benchmarks hitting new highs following monetary policy easing in the world's largest economy.
The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 5,712.5. Nine of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, with real estate and telecommunications seeing gains while consumer discretionary and healthcare led declines.
Shares of Tesla Inc. and chipmaker Micron Technologies Inc. rose over 3%, while General Motors Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. dropped 2%.
The Dow closed at an all-time high on Friday, with all three major indexes gaining over 1% for the week. Additionally, the S&P 500 set new records during this period.
The US dollar was little against major currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Index was up 0.1% at 100.88.
Spot gold prices gained 0.4% to $2,631.8 an ounce.
International benchmark Brent oil was trading 0.9% higher at $75.13 per barrel.
This week, investors will receive new data on US PMI, GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, PCE. They will also hear from several policymakers, including Fed Presidents Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee, according to Bloomberg News.
Moreover, Micron Tech and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are among the big names set to report their earnings.