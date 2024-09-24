US Stocks Gain As Traders Weigh Another Big Rate Cut: Markets Wrap

US equities eked out a gain as traders parsed commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers and saw scope for further easing after last week’s half a percentage point interest-rate cut.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.3%, a whisker away from last week’s all-time high as Fed officials reflected on the central bank’s policy path. In a sign that the market’s gains may be broadening out, an equal-weighted version of the benchmark — that gives Bath & Body Works Inc. the same sway as Nvidia Corp. — rose 0.5% to close at a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%.

Among individual movers, shares of Intel Corp. climbed 3.3% after Apollo Global Management Inc. was said to have offered to make a multibillion-dollar investment in the chipmaker. Boeing Co. advanced some 2% after offering sweetened deal terms to striking workers.

Data showing US business activity is robust even as growth moderates stoked confidence the world’s largest economy can nail a soft landing. US business activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in early September, according to data released Monday, while expectations deteriorated and a gauge of prices received climbed to a six-month high.

“This is a somewhat inconclusive report, and therefore it shouldn’t alter Fed expectations dramatically,” according to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli. “The flash PMIs do suggest the US economy is on reasonably sound footing, especially compared to Europe.”