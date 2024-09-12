US Stocks Erase Opening Gains After Volatile Wednesday As Traders Assess Fresh Economic Data

NDTV ProfitMarketsUS Stocks Erase Opening Gains After Volatile Wednesday As Traders Assess Fresh Economic Data
12 Sep 2024, 07:38 PM IST
US stocks erased opening gains and traded marginally lower on Thursday after volatile trading on Wednesday as traders assessed economic data, following the inflation readings that unexpectedly rose last month.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.35% lower, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.17% and 0.04% respectively.

That followed the recent producer price index report, which tracks the average change in prices businesses receive for their goods and services, wholesale prices rose by 0.2% in August.

(This is a developing story.)

